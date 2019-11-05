24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference discusses importance of tolerance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The second day of the 24th session of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and organised and hosted by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, witnessed five scientific sessions discussing various topics.

The topics included FIDIC contracts and their impact on modern contracts in Arab countries, tolerance in islam and its social and international necessity and effects, the achievement of food and water security and its effects on future challenges in Islamic countries, the human genome and future bioengineering, as well as discussing the recommendations of the sessions held by the academy in the last three years.

The day started with a session titled, "Tolerance in Islam and its social and international necessity and effects", presented by Dr. Ammar Al-Talbi and Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Alim Abdel-Latif. The participants discussed 12 research papers, all of which emphasised the importance of tolerance as the aspiration of religions and the aspiration of all mankind.

Dr. Hamad Bin Al Shaikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the IACAD, praised the valuable contributions made by researchers and scholars participating in the conference, pointing to the vital role played by the Islamic Fiqh Academy in discussing issues that concern the present and the future of the Islamic Nation.

He said, "In line with the UAE's approach to embracing tolerance, coexistence and human openness, the IACAD was keen to include tolerance in Islam in the agenda of the conference. The scientific session presented several valuable research papers that presented a comprehensive vision of the concept of tolerance in Islam and highlighted its social necessity and its effect on Muslim societies."

The fourth scientific session of the conference discussed the issue of FIDIC contracts and their impact on modern contracts in Arab countries. Dr. Abdul-Sattar Al-Khuwaildi and Dr. Abdullah Aqeel acted as presenters during the session, while Professor Dr. Hamed Mohammed Abu Taleb acted as Rapporteur.

On day two, the second session of the conference discussed water and food security and its effects on the future challenges facing the Islamic Nation. Four research papers were presented that tackled the issue in many ways, especially the effects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on the fields of food and water security from an Islamic perspective.

The first day of the conference discussed topics such as the issue of smart contracts and how to activate and terminate them, and the extent to which they relate to the subject of digital currencies, as well as defining them from a Shari’a perspective.