25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 will be a highlight of the winter season in Abu Dhabi starting tomorrow. From February 6 to 9, skaters from all continents and the region will showcase their skills at Zayed Sports City Ice Rink in the UAE capital.

For fans, it's a festive blend of sports and art. For athletes, a crucial step toward the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. Over 200 skaters of all ages will participate with beautiful performances on the ice.

The championship, organised by the UAE Winter Sports Federation, is held under the sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.