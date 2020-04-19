25 COVID-19 Recoveries In Kuwait, Total At 305
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday the recovery of 25 cases from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 305.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.