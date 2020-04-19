25 COVID-19 recoveries in Kuwait, total at 305

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday the recovery of 25 cases from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 305.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.