25 Emiratis complete National Ambulance Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) Twenty-five Emirati students have completed the Emirati Emergency Medical Technician, EMT, Programme.

The programme was established by National Ambulance, in partnership with the University of Sharjah, to provide UAE Nationals with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in the vital medical emergency care and prepare them to serve on the frontline in support of the community. The programme, in line with UAE Government’s Emiratisation plans, has doubled in size since it started and this year’s graduates will begin work on the frontline with National Ambulance in July.

The ceremony was held at the University of Sharjah’s campus under the patronage of Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of UOS, in the presence of Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, Professor Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for the Medical and Health Sciences Colleges at UOS, Ahmed Mohammed Bo Haroun, Director-General of the MOI Social Solidarity Fund and Managing Director of Fazaa, Col. Dr. Ali Abu Al-Zoud, representing the Sharjah Police General Command, and a number of officials from the National Ambulance, UOS, strategic partners and graduate’s families.

Hussein Al Harthi, Chairman of National Ambulance said, "We are very proud of this year’s graduates and their commitment to successfully complete the programme.

We are committed to continuously investing in UAE youth’s energies in support of the Emiratisation of the emergency pre-hospital care profession and carry on providing the medical sector with qualified Emirati professionals, enhancing the ambulance service."

In his speech during the graduation ceremony, Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance CEO, congratulated the students for completing the programme, stressing the importance of integrating qualified national crews who are well-prepared to work in such vital sector and become an asset to the country.

Al Hajeri also praised the unlimited support given by the UAE leadership towards the programme and the continuous follow-up of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as well as the interest received from strategic partners, including; the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health and Prevention and all other programme partners.

The third round of the programme, will commence in September and will take place over the academic year 2019-2020 at the Clinical and Surgical Training Centre at the University of Sharjah's College of Medicine.