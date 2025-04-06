25 irregular migrants rescued off Turkish coast; one dead

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) ANKARA, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued 25 irregular migrants from a drifting rubber boat off the coast of Kas, a resort town in the southern province of Antalya, after the vessel suffered an engine failure, authorities said Saturday. One body was recovered at the scene, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Turkish Coast Guard Command, a distress signal was received from the boat, prompting a rapid response. The migrants, including 13 children, were safely rescued from the vessel, which was adrift in the Mediterranean Sea.

Authorities also confirmed the detention of one individual suspected of human trafficking in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing.