25 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Strip

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 01:15 AM

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) GAZA, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – Twenty-five Palestinians were martyred, and 39 others were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli army shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

This brings the total number of martyrs to 51,025 and those wounded to 116,432 since October 7, 2023.

Palestinian medical sources reported that a number of the martyrs are still under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities and in the streets, and that ambulance crews and specialised teams are unable to reach them due to limited capabilities.

