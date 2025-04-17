25 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Strip
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) GAZA, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – Twenty-five Palestinians were martyred, and 39 others were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli army shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip.
This brings the total number of martyrs to 51,025 and those wounded to 116,432 since October 7, 2023.
Palestinian medical sources reported that a number of the martyrs are still under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities and in the streets, and that ambulance crews and specialised teams are unable to reach them due to limited capabilities.
Recent Stories
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks pe ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com
More Stories From Middle East
-
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip5 minutes ago
-
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit6 minutes ago
-
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis centre in N'Djamena1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans1 hour ago
-
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks persist: WTO2 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology Conference 20252 hours ago
-
New discovery at MBRU identifies genetic cause of rare childhood growth3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, European Parliament’s delegation discuss strengthening cooperation3 hours ago
-
FNC adopts recommendations to enhance role of national media through government policy3 hours ago
-
DoH, ADIO, Masdar City sign MoU to establish health, life sciences hub3 hours ago
-
Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutions to enhance national exports' access to global m ..3 hours ago