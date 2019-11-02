UrduPoint.com
25 Mmb Of Crude Imported By Japan From UAE In September

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 11:15 PM

Japan imported from the United Arab Emirates 24.8 million barrels of crude oil in September 2019, data released by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo showed.

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) Japan imported from the United Arab Emirates 24.8 million barrels of crude oil in September 2019, data released by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo showed.

This accounted for 29.9 percent of Japan's total crude imports, the agency that belongs to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Saudi Arabia provided 29.6 million barrels, or 35 percent of the total, recovering its first-place ranking in the list of crude suppliers to Japan.

Kuwait, Qatar and Russia provided 10.6 percent, 10.5 percent and 7 percent, respectively, of Japan’s crude needs in September.

Middle Eastern, or more specifically Arab, oil in the absence of a de facto Japanese embargo of Iranian crude, accounted for 75.7 barrels, or 91.3 percent, of Japan’s petroleum needs in September.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in the month amounted to 82.9 million barrels, the agency said.

