25,314 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 25,314 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,475,211 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 207.

02 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

