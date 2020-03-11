UrduPoint.com
256 Buses Are Sterilised Daily: SRTA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) Some 256 buses are sterilised on a daily basis to ensure the protection of the people using public transport, according to the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA.

The emirate's public transport regulator launched an additional programme for the cleanliness and sterilisation of public transport, as a preventive measure to ensure the safety and health of members of the society, in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in a number of countries across the world.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Youssef Suleiman Al Hammadi, Director of Procurement Department at SRTA, stated that the authority is continuing to sterilise and clean all means of transportation, and has intensified sterilisation procedures as a precautionary manner.

He added that there are 116 buses between cities that are sterilised daily before and after trips by specialised companies.

Al Hammadi confirmed that 140 public transport buses are also sterilised in the same manner daily to ensure the safety and health of passengers, in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The SRTA has directed the franchise companies to sterilise the taxis continuously, in order to preserve the safety of employees and passengers, he added.

