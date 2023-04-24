25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) The Sharjah Police's Central Operations Room handled 25,824 calls through its 901 and 999 contact centres during Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The police force in Sharjah dealt with 23,006 calls via the 999 contact line and another 2,818 calls via the 901 number, said the Sharjah Police in a statement.

The team swiftly received and processed reports on criminal activities, traffic violations, inquiries, and feedback, diligently forwarding them to the appropriate authorities.

The strategic plan implemented to improve the response time is an unequivocal success, and people are strongly urged not to hesitate to contact the emergency hotline 999 in case of any urgent situations at any time.