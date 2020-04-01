UrduPoint.com
259,000 ‘Community Immunity Ambassadors’ Sign Up For MBRU’s Online Course In Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has taken a leading role in informing global communities on methods of prevention and controlling the spread of COVID-19 with an innovative online course titled the MBRU "Community Immunity Ambassador" programme.

The novel programme has drawn an incredible global response, with more than 259,000 people signing up to become MBRU Community Immunity Ambassadors, in a single week on the university’s dedicated online learning platform. More than 200,000 people have completed the course and received their certificates and ambassador status.

While the majority of MBRU’s Community Immunity Ambassadors are from within the UAE, the initiative has engaged online users based in the USA, UK, India, Cuba, Pakistan and the Philippines eager to gain valuable knowledge in the fight against COVID-19.

The 60-minute course, which aligns with the World Health Organisation, WHO, and Federal and local authority measures implemented in the UAE, addresses the chain of infection, provides comprehensive details on how infectious diseases are transmitted, and puts forward solutions to break the chain of infection through concrete preventive actions.

Users can take the course at their own pace, with an estimated completion time of one hour.

After finishing the course, users will receive a certificate confirming they are now an MBRU Community Immunity Ambassador. Participants are prompted to share their success on their social and professional networks, challenging three people to join the movement.

"The measures and instructions implemented by the UAE leadership to stop the spread of COVID-19 are to be applauded and MBRU is fully aligned with these precautions. As an educational institution with a focus on digital learning and innovation we provide an interactive learning environment for our students and the wider community," Professor Nabil Zary, Director of the Institute for Excellence in Health Professions education at MBRU.

He added, "This course is an ideal opportunity to engage our students, faculty, staff and all segments of society on how we can come together and play a part in making a difference in these extraordinary times."

The course is available in English and Arabic and MBRU is currently working on translating it in other languages.

MBRU also participated in the #AskDXBDoctor initiative on social media in collaboration with the Dubai Media Office and the Dubai Health Authority, which enables doctors to answer the public’s questions on the COVID-19 outbreak.

