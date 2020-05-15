UrduPoint.com
2,598 Tonnes Of Fish Caught In 2019 In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) The total quantity of fish caught in 2019 amounted to 2,598 tonnes, with a market value of AED57.2 million, according to the Statistical Yearbook of Abu Dhabi 2020.

In terms of the quantity and value of fish caught by major fish families, scombridae came first with 503.2 tonnes at a total value of AED14.175 million. Carangidae came second with 456 tonnes at around AED8.7 million, then epinephelidae (hamour) with a total of 419.3 tonnes caught at a value of AED16.389 million.

Abu Dhabi's extensive coastline supplies a significant part of the local market demand for fish, which is the basic food for the inhabitants of coastal areas, said the report, adding that fisheries are one of the important renewable economic resources and an essential source of national income.

In the meantime, the percentage of sheep and goats in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi made up around 85.8 percent of the total livestock, followed by camels at 12.7 percent and cattle at 1.5 percent as shown by the data pertaining to traditional holdings in 2019.

