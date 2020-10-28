UrduPoint.com
26 Countries Together In Honour Of Frontline Heroes Around World

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Interior, MoI, has participated in a global celebration with the participation of 26 countries, which included the presentation of a special recital as a gesture of honour and appreciation for the noble efforts made by the frontline heroes to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and for their human sacrifices in order to preserve the health and safety of societies around the world.

The initiative included a unified performance by these police bands by playing the "Victory March of Aida Opera" as a global thanks and hope message of thanks in addition to this the initiative is to emphasise that the world is united and that humanity is what brings us together.

The event witnessed the participation of representatives of the musical groups from the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Lithuania, Mauritius, Italy, Israel, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

