2,600 Trademarks Renewed Registrations In 4 Months: Ministry Of Economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Statistics from the Trademark Department of the Ministry of Economy showed that the number of trademarks renewed in the UAE rose to 2,600 from January to April, 2021.

The statistics also revealed that the number of re-registration applications for trademark ownerships totalled 512 in April 2021, compared to 500 in March 2021 while the number for the first quarter of 2021 is 2,088 around the country.

This increase highlights the sector’s activity since the start of the year.

Many international trademark companies have their regional headquarters in the UAE that perform their work, coinciding with the surge in economic and commercial activity in the country.

Statistics also point out that major companies that applied for trademark ownership re-registrations operate in a variety of areas, including commerce, industry, energy, logistics and technology.

In April 2021, the ministry announced that the total number of commercial agencies registered in UAE markets amounted to 5,944 at the end of 2020 while 65 new agencies were registered in the first quarter of 2021.

