26,491 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:15 PM

26,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 26,491 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,199,249 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 214.

34 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

