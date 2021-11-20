26,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th November 2021 (WAM) -The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 26,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,691,958 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 219.

32 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus