UrduPoint.com

2,694 Benefit From SP Age-friendly Public Transport Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

2,694 benefit from SP Age-friendly public transport initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Lt. Col. Rashid bin Sandal, Head of Rescue Department of Sharjah Police (SP), revealed that the number of beneficiaries of the age-friendly public transport initiative exceeded 2,694 cases.

The concept of this initiative was providing a well-equipped ambulance vehicles to comfortably transport the bed-ridden elderly and the people of Determination from their homes to hospitals.

Bin Sandal stressed that Sharjah Police is keen to enhance the social responsibility towards the elderly and to provide comprehensive services for them, in order to keep pace with the vision of the UAE and Sharjah government.

He added that those wishing to obtain this service can contact 065584444.

Related Topics

Police UAE Sharjah Vehicles Rashid From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomati ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’

22 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best securi ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best security on Youm-e-Ashura

27 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits invol ..

Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits involved in woman groping

29 minutes ago
 German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activis ..

German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activists - Governor

29 minutes ago
 French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in South ..

French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in Southeast - Reports

29 minutes ago
 'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul W ..

'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul With Afghans Clinging to Side - ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.