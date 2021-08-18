2,694 benefit from SP Age-friendly public transport initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Lt. Col. Rashid bin Sandal, Head of Rescue Department of Sharjah Police (SP), revealed that the number of beneficiaries of the age-friendly public transport initiative exceeded 2,694 cases.

The concept of this initiative was providing a well-equipped ambulance vehicles to comfortably transport the bed-ridden elderly and the people of Determination from their homes to hospitals.

Bin Sandal stressed that Sharjah Police is keen to enhance the social responsibility towards the elderly and to provide comprehensive services for them, in order to keep pace with the vision of the UAE and Sharjah government.

He added that those wishing to obtain this service can contact 065584444.