26th Edition Of Intersec Opens In Dubai Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 02:00 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The 26th edition of Intersec, the world’s biggest business event mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection, opens tomorrow, 14th January at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this year's event will be the largest and most comprehensive on record, with 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and over 52,000 visitors expected from more than 140 countries.
Under the theme ‘Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection’, Intersec 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and critical solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.
With 11 country pavilions, including highlights from the UK, France, and Singapore, the event underscores its global significance as a networking, knowledge exchange, and business collaboration hub.
Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt middle East, said.
“Intersec 2025 is a powerful demonstration of global collaboration, uniting participants from around the world to showcase the best in security, safety, and fire protection. This event serves as a unique platform combining innovation with expertise, driving progress and shaping the future of these essential industries. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders, innovators, and professionals as they connect, inspire, and create solutions for a safer tomorrow.”
This year, the event introduces several new features, including the inaugural Intersec Policing Conference, where over 50 international experts will share best practices in law enforcement and public safety.
Another standout addition is the CISO Business Briefing, an exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers to discuss emerging cybersecurity trends and strategies.
The event also marks the debut of the Intersec Startup Arena, hosted in collaboration with Ignyte, offering a transformative platform for startups to present disruptive solutions to industry leaders and investors.
