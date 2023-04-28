UrduPoint.com

26th Edition Of Sharjah Award For Arab Creativity Concludes In Amman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 09:00 PM

26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity concludes in Amman

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) The twenty-sixth edition of the two-day Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity (SAAC) has concluded at the National library in Amman, Jordan.

The event was held under the auspices of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The closing ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of Cultural Affairs in the Department of Culture (DoC) and Secretary-General of the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity (SAAC); Faisal Al Sarhan, Director of the Mafraq Poetry House, and several Jordanian and Arab intellectuals, writers, and academics.

The final day featured a series of poetry and short story readings from the winners of the poetry and short story categories. The texts showcased creative worlds with profound language and high artistic descriptions, addressing national and humanitarian concerns and revealing a wide vision and transparent contemplation held by new creators in the Arab cultural scene.

In the short story category, Reham Mahmoud Issa from Syria took the first place for her collection "Marine Fish", while the second place went to Kamil Muhammad Kamil Yassin from Palestine for his collection "Street Children". The third place was awarded to Nourhan Nashaat Fikry from Egypt for her collection "When I Became a Man". The three winners read stories that touched on the pulse of the times, displaying narratives woven by storytellers with a captivating style that resonated with the audience.

Several past and current winners expressed the view that Sharjah is a cultural beacon that illuminates the Arab world through Dr. Sheikh Sultan's continuous support, particularly to culture and intellectuals. They highlighted the fact that the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity serves as a genuine launching pad for Arab creators.

The call for participation in the 27th edition was announced at the end of the event.

