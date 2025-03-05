26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Committee of the Islamic Arts Festival has approved "Siraj" (lamp) as the slogan for the 26th edition to be held in November, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This slogan reflects His Highness's vision of the importance of arts as a creative aspect and a global language of civilisation.

This came during a meeting chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Qasir, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC), Director of the Festival, along with members of the committee.

Al-Qasir said that the global presence enjoyed by the Islamic Arts Festival comes thanks to the patronage of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah for all arts, as it is a bridge that extends the language of civilisational dialogue between the peoples of the world. He added that this artistic event is proceeding in a new edition, confirming His Highness's cultural and artistic visions, to shed light on an authentic historical art, the Islamic art, which has always been an inspiration to many artists around the world.

He pointed out that the festival's slogan focuses on the connotations of “Siraj” and its broad artistic symbolism. He pointed out that “Siraj” refers to light, calls for ideas, and just as it summons images without limits, stressing that “Siraj” in this context is not only a material, but also an essence, as it does not stop at the function of lighting, but rather, goes beyond it to become an entrance to the depths of the human soul.

While the Higher Committee will begin extending invitations to artists from all countries of the world during the coming period, participants will have to come up with new ideas that are in line with the theme of the edition "Siraj". Works will be selected based on their compatibility with the idea of the slogan at a later time.

The Islamic Arts Festival was launched in 1998 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and has since reproduced a new artistic vision for Islamic arts, and preserved the aesthetics of its presence and historical connotations.