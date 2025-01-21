27 Injured In 6.2-magnitude Earthquake On Taiwan Island
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 11:45 AM
TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) A total of 27 people were injured during a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted island of Taiwan this morning, CCTV news reported.
The epicentre, with a depth of 14 km, was monitored at 23.
24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.
According to the emergency medical management system of the local health and welfare departments, 27 people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment following the earthquake.
Recent Stories
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel
More Stories From Middle East
-
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island30 seconds ago
-
Mineral Garden Exhibition: Brazilian artist reimagines mining waste as art in Abu Dhabi45 seconds ago
-
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness46 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation1 hour ago
-
Daily FX trading by banks in Korea hits record in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair12 hours ago
-
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group12 hours ago
-
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza12 hours ago
-
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Hu ..12 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for second term13 hours ago
-
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel13 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation14 hours ago