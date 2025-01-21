27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) A total of 27 people were injured during a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted island of Taiwan this morning, CCTV news reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of 14 km, was monitored at 23.

24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

According to the emergency medical management system of the local health and welfare departments, 27 people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment following the earthquake.

