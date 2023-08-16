27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour Market Award: MoHRE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) Twenty-seven private sector companies and national entities are sponsoring the first edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said Wednesday.

The annual award aims to boost the labour market’s competitiveness, enhance productivity and efficiency, and recognise best practices of work environment.

DAMAC Properties sponsors the Emirates Labour Market Award as a Diamond Sponsor, while Emirates NBD and du join as Platinum Sponsors, along with various additional sponsors in the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories, as well as media partners.

Noura Al Marzouqi, Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said, “The Award underlines the UAE leadership’s priority to develop an advanced and integrated labour market, which calls for encouraging innovation, recognising creative individuals and organisations, and promoting a culture of excellence, enhancing the UAE’s position as a hub for creativity and global talent.”

Al Marzouqi applauded the private companies and national entities sponsoring the Award, noting that their support reflects their role as partners to promote excellence and encourage innovation in the UAE labour market.

Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC Properties’ Founder and Chairman, said, "The Emirates Labour Market Award marks the dawn of a new chapter in the nation's journey towards a dynamic and progressive labour landscape. It signifies the UAE's vision to emerge as a global leader in shaping the future of work and talent development.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, Platinum Sponsor of the Emirates Labour Market Award, stated, “By sponsoring this Award, we demonstrate our support for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's continuous efforts to create a competitive job market and develop a strong talent pool in the UAE while enhancing our contribution to the national economy. We are enthusiastic about fostering greater cooperation across various sectors and working together to achieve our collective goals.”

Meanwhile, Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Human Resource Officer at Emirates NBD, Platinum Sponsor of the Award said: "We are proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of this nationally significant initiative, as part of our continued collaboration with MoHRE. By rewarding and sharing employment best practices across the UAE's private sector, we can strengthen our individual and collective competitiveness, foster greater engagement across our workforce and inspire individuals to reach their full potential.”

The Emirates Labour Market Award is divided into three main categories: the Establishments Category, which aims to acknowledge leading establishments that have continually managed employment relationships in an exceptional manner; the Workforce Category, which targets outstanding workers who have served the UAE’s business sector and community; and the Business Service Partners Category, which acknowledges companies that support the development of leading labour market practices.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation receives nominations for the Award in all three categories through the riyada.mohre.gov.ae website until 31st August.

