270 repatriation flights from UAE for Indians next month

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) by Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th September, 2020 (WAM) – India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation today announced a packed schedule of 270 repatriation flights out of the UAE commencing 1st October to bring back its citizens who wish to return home to face disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry said its new schedule, which will run until 25th October, constitutes the seventh phase of its repatriation mission, known as Vande Bharat. The state-owned budget airline, Air India Express will operate these flights. They may be supplemented later, if needed, by other Indian carriers, it added.

These flights will depart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, bound, in many instances for multiple domestic destinations in India.

The seventh phase of the repatriation mission covers a number of new Indian airports. This will mean Indians in the UAE can directly reach their final destination without having to take a connecting flight or transit at other airports.

The schedule announced today also includes flights to bring back Indians from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. In Oman, the flights will operate from both Muscat and Salalah airports. From Saudi Arabia, the airports of origin are Dammam and Riyadh.

In the reverse direction, 269 flights will be operated to the UAE from Indian cities by Air India Express during 24 days from 1st October. These flights will take back Indians who live and work in the UAE.