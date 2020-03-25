277 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrive in Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) A Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iranian capital Tehran, landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning.

The 277 evacuees – 128 male and 149 female – were then transferred to Jaipur in north Indian state of Rajastan via two Air India flights, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Wednesday.

Iran is one of the countries worst hit by coronavirus, having reported more than 63,000 cases, while over 6,000 people have died of the infection in the country, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website.