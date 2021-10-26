UrduPoint.com

27th Edition Of Iconic Dubai Shopping Festival To Run On 15 December-29 January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to run on 15 December-29 January

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival is all set to return for its 27th edition from 15 December 2021 to 29 January 2022, offering residents and visitors a diverse line-up of innovative events, world-class entertainment, mega raffles and array of promotions. Coinciding with EXPO 2020 and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, the event further reinforces the city’s position as a multi-faceted must-visit destination and adds to the growing momentum of activity across its leisure, retail and entertainment sectors.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the latest edition of Dubai’s flagship festival will highlight to the world the vibrancy that has returned to the city, Featuring an array of innovative events, lively concerts, incredible drone shows, fireworks displays, global brand collaborations, life-changing mega raffles, promotions and offers across a range of homegrown and global brands, the Festival will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy exceptional experiences throughout the 46-day extravaganza.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "Inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the city has always exceeded expectations when organising festivals and events. With Dubai open to all travellers and visitors from across the globe, we will roll out an extraordinary Dubai Shopping Festival during this landmark year in which the city is hosting EXPO 2020 and celebrating the nation’s Golden Jubilee. As the longest running and most successful shopping festival of its kind, we extend our deepest gratitude to our retailers and partners for their continued support to DSF, as we work even more closely with them this year to ensure that the festival will once again provide one of the best shopping experiences and create many memorable Dubai moments for residents belonging to over 200 nationalities, and global travellers.

"

DSF visitors can expect a packed programme of events, including theatrical performances, community markets and exclusive exhibitions, folklore and heritage shows, fun fairs, and many other activities for families and children, in addition to exciting events at the EXPO 2020 site and gastronomy delights awaiting foodies in every corner of the city.

The return of the popular alternative retail concept, Market OTB at Burj Park and the DSF Market at Al Seef will also add to the DSF excitement and further enrich the festival experience. With more events giving visitors a broad spectrum of choices, the upcoming edition of DSF will transform the city into a place abuzz with excitement, full of enthusiasm and adventure, making DSF the best time to shop and enjoy the best of everything in Dubai.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by key sponsors RAKBANK MasterCard and Jumbo Electronics and strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai International Financial Centre, Emaar, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), Al Seef, Bluewaters, Boxpark, The Outlet Village, La Mer, Citywalk and The Beach.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid SITE January December 2020 Gold Market Event All From Best

Recent Stories

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in J ..

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in January 2022

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid opens 6th Annual Asian Infrast ..

Mohammed bin Rashid opens 6th Annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s Bo ..

22 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats New Zealand b ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats New Zealand by five wickets

31 minutes ago
 Sixth Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialog ..

Sixth Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialogue addresses GCC labour migrat ..

37 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs to revie ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs to review its efforts in securing bord ..

37 minutes ago
 6 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

6 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.