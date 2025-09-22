27th ICOM General Conference to transform global museum dialogue

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a lineup of distinguished speakers for the landmark event, which Dubai will host for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

This edition of the conference marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s cultural journey, showcasing the emirate’s robust infrastructure and exceptional capabilities that have positioned it as a model for future cities and a global centre for intellectual exchange and cultural dialogue.

Running from 11th–17th November 2025, under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ ICOM Dubai 2025 will bring together museum professionals, cultural experts, and thought leaders to discuss new approaches and strategies shaping the future of museums. The conference’s scientific programme will delve into three pivotal pillars: intangible heritage, youth power, and new technologies, all set against Dubai’s vibrant landscape that connects rich traditions with an innovative spirit.

The event will feature a distinguished speaker programme bringing together prominent figures from government, the museum community, and the wider cultural and creative industries. A keynote address by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), will be a highlight of the programme, reflecting her visionary leadership in shaping Dubai’s creative economy and strengthening its global cultural standing. The line-up will also include Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, and Emma Nardi, President of ICOM.

Also joining the keynote line-up are Kamini Sawhney, Director of Bengaluru’s Museum of Art & Photography, who will explore how museums can foster resilience and strengthen community engagement, and Sumayya Vally, acclaimed principal of the South Africa-based architecture and research studio Counterspace, who will reflect on curatorial practices rooted in rituals and temporalities to create spaces of shared meaning and belonging.

The event will also feature dynamic panel discussions, innovative dialogue formats, cultural activations, nationwide tours and a vibrant Museum Fair, offering an immersive experience that highlights the UAE’s cultural landscape and the global trends shaping museum practice. ICOM Dubai 2025 is set to be a landmark platform for developing new strategies and partnerships that will advance the global museum sector.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, said that ICOM Dubai 2025 serves as an inspiring global platform where thought leaders, cultural professionals, and museum experts can exchange ideas, share knowledge, and build meaningful partnerships to shape the future of the museum sector.

Badri said, “Driven by its bold aspirations and deep cultural foundations, Dubai continues to enrich the global cultural landscape, celebrating diversity, championing inclusion, and positioning itself as a meeting point for creative minds from every corner of the world. Hosting ICOM Dubai 2025 reflects the emirate’s unique ability to bring together global experts and emerging voices to explore the evolving role of museums. Together, we will examine how museums can preserve heritage, ignite innovation, and inspire dialogue across communities.”

She added that the significance of the conference lies in its ability to showcase pioneering practices, foster cross-cultural exchange, and develop forward-thinking strategies that elevate both museums and the societies they serve.

Emma Nardi, ICOM President, said, “The 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums, hosted every three years, is the flagship event of our Calendar and, for the first time, will be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.”

Registration is now open for museum professionals, students, cultural specialists, and all those passionate about culture and the future of museums to secure their place at this landmark event.

For more information and to register, please visit:https://dubai2025.icom.museum/