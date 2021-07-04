UrduPoint.com
27th Sharjah Award For Educational Excellence Recognises 59 Winners

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence recognises 59 winners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) The number of winners of the 27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, organised by the Sharjah education Council, reached 59, representing public and private educational establishments.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Educational Operations Division of the Emirates Schools Establishment won the most awards in all categories. Emirati citizens also accounted for 49 percent of the award’s winners, while non-Emiratis made up 51 percent of the awards. This year, three winners in every grade from 4th to 12th grade received awards.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Saeed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, stressed that the award aims to promote excellence and innovation, implement distinguished programmes, recognise outstanding performers, and encourage individuals and establishments to improve their performances.

The award’s 27th edition achieved significant development and new categories have been added, he said, noting that existing categories and criteria have been revisited and updated.

"The winners of the previous editions are an added value for the award, as surveys that were filled in by the nominees of this year’s edition showed that 24 percent of applicants learnt about the award from previous winners," Al Kaabi stated.

The Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence also sought the assistance of previous winners in the implementation of training workshops for winners, he added.

In his statement to WAM, Mohammed Al Mulla, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council, stressed that the award’s 27th edition witnessed considerable progress, in terms of the automation of various phases of the event, through its website, www.award-shj.ae.

Remote introductory workshops were held and uploaded on the award’s website, which led to an increase in the number of attendees and beneficiaries and positively affected the quality of presented works, he added, noting that relevant arbitration and assessment processes were all performed on the website.

The award’s 27th edition received 799 applicants, compared to 575 for the previous edition, with 340 being nominated for the second round, compared to the previous total of 320, while the final round had 197 shortlisted candidates compared to 107 last year, he said.

Al Mulla affirmed that 46 virtual introductory workshops were organised this year to present the award’s criteria and the best practices of the winners from its previous editions, which were attended by 3,659 people, including applicants and their family members.

