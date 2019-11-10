28 million commuters lifted by Dubai Tram since launch in 2014

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Marking the 5th anniversary of Dubai Tram on 11th November 2019, Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, confirmed that the tram had become a key component of rail systems and public transport network in Dubai. It has a significant contribution to making public transport the ideal mobility choice of Dubai visitors and tourists.

Growing numbers of commuters are using tram, which provides an additional means of commuting that has eased people’s mobility and added to their happiness. Since launched, the tram lifted more than 28 million riders.

On this occaion, RTA praises the efforts of Serco, the tram operator, for the successful operation, which scored a 99.9 percent punctuality of service and achieved a 5-star rating in International Standards for Service Excellence,TISSE, in 2016.