28 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In Rajasthan, India

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:00 PM

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has reached 28 on Sunday, said Rajasthan's Additional Chief Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare

RAJASTHAN, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has reached 28 on Sunday, said Rajasthan's Additional Chief Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare.

Asian news International, ANI, quoted Rohit Kumar Singh as saying, "Three new persons were tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, one each from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur.

"

The total samples collected in Jhunjhnu are 50, of which four cases were identified as positive, the official explained.

He added that in Bhilwara, the total number of samples taken were 69, of which 13 were identified as COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had ordered a total lockdown in the state till 31st March, barring essential services, amid increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

