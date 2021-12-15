UrduPoint.com

28,599 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

28,599 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 28,599 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,235,168 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 224.

82 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

