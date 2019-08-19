288 applications received for 'national' elections within two days, including 103 from women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Registration centres for the Federal National Council, FNC, 2019 election candidates set up across the UAE continued to receive applications for the second consecutive day.

By the end of the day, the National Elections Commission received 94 applications, including 36 from women, from 8:00 to 15:00.

On the first day, amid a high turnout of candidates, the National Elections Commission received 194 applications, 67 of which were from women.

The number of candidates who applied during the first two days reached 288 in all emirates and included 103 females.

The registrations will continue until Thursday, 22nd August, 2019, according to the National Committee for the FNC 2019 elections.

The number of applications for the first and second days in the emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 86, covering Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, including 33 from women.

The number reached 33 in Dubai, including 16 from women, while Sharjah saw 74 applications, including 23 from women. Ajman saw 10 applications, including one from a woman. Umm Al Qaiwain received 17, including eight from women. Ras Al Khaimah had 33 applications, including 11 from women, and Fujairah saw 35 applications, of which 11 were from women.

The registrations began on 18th August, 2019, and will continue until next Thursday.

According to the timetable of the FNC 2019 elections, the NEC will announce the preliminary list of candidates on 25th August, 2019. The final list will be announced on 3rd September, 2019, while the campaigning will start from 8th September, 2019, and will last for 27 days.