29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) A total of 29 Palestinians, including 15 recovered from beneath the rubble, have been killed, and 51 others injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip.

Field reports indicated that several victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defence teams are unable to reach them due to continuous airstrikes.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 48,572, while the number of injuries has reached 112,032.