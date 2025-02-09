Open Menu

29 People Confirmed Missing After Landslide In China

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 04:32 PM

29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China

SICHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Twenty-nine people were confirmed missing as of 0:00 Sunday after a landslide struck southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to a preliminary investigation by the local government.
The disaster struck at around 11:50 on Saturday in Jinping Village, Junlian County, in the city of Yibin.
As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), officials from the Yibin government shared the data at a press conference on Sunday, emphasizing that the final figure is still under verification. They also mentioned that two individuals were rescued in the afternoon—one in critical condition and the other with minor injuries.

The landslide buried 11 houses, according to Yibin authorities. Officials stated that a preliminary analysis indicates continuous rainfall and geological conditions turned the high-altitude landslide into a debris flow.

Currently, the landslide remains active.
About 200 residents have been evacuated to safety. Relevant departments urgently transported supplies and worked to ensure the basic living needs of the displaced people, including food, accommodation, and heating.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to minimize casualties after the landslide.
Xi urged efforts to properly handle the aftermath. He stressed strengthening monitoring and early warning, ensuring the rescue work is carried out scientifically, and preventing the occurrence of secondary disasters.

Related Topics

China Yibin Sunday TV From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

3 minutes ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

3 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

4 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

4 minutes ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

4 minutes ago
 GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

4 minutes ago
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensi ..

UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..

4 minutes ago
 Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

4 minutes ago
 29 people confirmed missing after landslide in Chi ..

29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China

4 minutes ago
 China's CPI up 0.5% in January

China's CPI up 0.5% in January

5 minutes ago
 Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary electi ..

Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia commends sisterly countries' rejectio ..

Saudi Arabia commends sisterly countries' rejection of Netanyahu's statement on ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East