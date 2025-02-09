29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China

SICHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Twenty-nine people were confirmed missing as of 0:00 Sunday after a landslide struck southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to a preliminary investigation by the local government.

The disaster struck at around 11:50 on Saturday in Jinping Village, Junlian County, in the city of Yibin.

As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), officials from the Yibin government shared the data at a press conference on Sunday, emphasizing that the final figure is still under verification. They also mentioned that two individuals were rescued in the afternoon—one in critical condition and the other with minor injuries.

The landslide buried 11 houses, according to Yibin authorities. Officials stated that a preliminary analysis indicates continuous rainfall and geological conditions turned the high-altitude landslide into a debris flow.

Currently, the landslide remains active.

About 200 residents have been evacuated to safety. Relevant departments urgently transported supplies and worked to ensure the basic living needs of the displaced people, including food, accommodation, and heating.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to minimize casualties after the landslide.

Xi urged efforts to properly handle the aftermath. He stressed strengthening monitoring and early warning, ensuring the rescue work is carried out scientifically, and preventing the occurrence of secondary disasters.

