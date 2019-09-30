UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Visiting Consultants To Offer Treatment In Hospitals This October

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has revealed the details of its Visiting Consultants Programme for the month of October, with more than 29 doctors and consultants from all over the world visiting 11 medical facilities of the ministry.

The October schedule includes the following hospitals: Obaidullah, Shaam and Saqr hospitals in Ras Al Khaimah; Al Qassimi, Kuwait, Khorfakkan, and Al Qasimi Hospital for Women and Children in Sharjah; as well as Fujairah, Masafi and Dibba hospitals in Fujairah; in addition to the Physical Therapy Centre and sports Medicine Centre, said a press release issued by the ministry on Monday.

According to the ministry statements, the visiting medical staff cover a range of specialities including, cardiology, anaesthesiology, intensive care, rhinoplasty, head and neck surgery, psychiatry, neuropsychology (autism spectrum disorders), haematology, pediatric orthopaedics, and bariatric surgery, among many other areas.

"The Visiting Consultants Programme is adopting a new strategy in terms of selecting needed subspecialties. The programme is not only relying on attracting general specialties but focusing more on the subspecialties. This helps achieve advanced treatment of patients according to their medical diagnosis," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Sharif, Director of the MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office.

