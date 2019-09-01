UrduPoint.com
29 Visiting Specialists To Offer Treatment In Government Hospitals This September

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 12:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the details of its Visiting Consultants Programme for the month of September, with more than 29 specialists visiting 13 hospitals to provide advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients.

The visiting consultants will offer services in interventional and non-invasive cardiology, anesthesiology and pain management, rheumatology, geriatrics, rhinoplasty, psychiatry, pediatric neurology. Among them are also specialists in gastroenterology, bariatric surgery, physiotherapy, robotic surgery of obstetrics & gynecology, pulmonology, endocrinology, diabetes, Nephrology, ENT, pediatric rheumatology, pediatric plastic, and reconstructive surgery, pediatric psychiatry, Geriatrics, and Orthopedic Surgery.

The ongoing Consultants Programme will operate in a number of MoHAP hospitals including Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children, Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, Al Qassimi Hospital, Al Dhaid Hospital, Kalba Hospital, Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital (Ras Al Khaimah), Khorfakkan Hospital, Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, Saqr Hospital, Shaam Hospital, Dibba Hospital, Masafi Hospital, and Fujairah Hospital.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Sharif, Director of the MoHAP's Visiting Consultants Office, said that the ministry always selects pioneer doctors for the programme in line with its strategy to provide, "comprehensive and integrated health care services according to international standards."

