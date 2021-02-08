290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 months of reopening

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Dubai Safari Park witnessed a remarkable turnout after its reopening last October after the completion of a comprehensive renovation and development process aimed at expanding the park's facilities and enriching the visitor experience further, while taking new measures to preserve the safety of visitors.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "Dubai Safari Park has received a remarkable turnout during the past three months, as the number of its visitors reached 290,000, amid the application of strict precautionary and preventive measures as the park extends over a large area of 119 hectares."

He added, "We carried out 13 operation trials for three months prior to the opening, with the participation of 7,000 people, and the average satisfaction rate was 93%. Not all animals were shown in those experiments, and we made improvements based on some of the observations recorded and during the opening, all animals were shown to the visitors.

Al Hajri explained that some new services have been introduced, such as air-conditioned vehicles to transport visitors and the implementation of educational programmes for visitors and for student trips.

"There are about 3,000 animals of different types in Dubai Safari Park," he pointed out.

Dubai Safari Park receives visitors daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and all visitors are required to make advance booking through the Dubai Safari Park website www.dubaisafari.ae as the park is currently operating with a limited capacity, amid the application of extra precautionary measures in line with government directives.

The Dubai Safari Park includes three main villages: the African Village, the Explorer Village, and the Asian Village, in addition to the Arabian Desert Safari Tour.