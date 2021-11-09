UrduPoint.com

29,026 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

29,026 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 29,026 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,402,503 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 216.

40 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in o ..

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

14 seconds ago
 11,000 cross into Uganda fleeing DR Congo fighting ..

11,000 cross into Uganda fleeing DR Congo fighting: UN

16 seconds ago
 Rs 20bn subsidy on households to be provided under ..

Rs 20bn subsidy on households to be provided under PM's food program: Info Minis ..

17 seconds ago
 'In a corner': Germany's unvaccinated defiant as r ..

'In a corner': Germany's unvaccinated defiant as rules tighten

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.