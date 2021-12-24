UrduPoint.com

29,515 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 29,515 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,431,861 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 226.

80 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensati ..

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensation protest

3 minutes ago
 Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turno ..

Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turnover Percentage Fine

3 minutes ago
 PML-N leader running away from accountability: She ..

PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

3 minutes ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two acc ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two accused

3 minutes ago
 Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

5 minutes ago
 UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.