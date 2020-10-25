- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- 29th October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday
29th October Announced Public Holiday For Private Sector On Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation today announced that Thursday, 29th October, 2020, will be a paid holiday for all workers in private sector companies, establishments and facilities in the country on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.
The announcement was made in a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, based on a resolution from the UAE Cabinet on official national holidays.