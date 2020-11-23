UrduPoint.com
2nd Adventure & Camping 2020 Exhibition Kicks Off Tomorrow At Expo Al Dhaid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:00 PM

2nd Adventure & Camping 2020 Exhibition kicks off tomorrow at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) The 2nd edition of the "Adventure & Camping 2020" exhibition, organised by Expo Al Dhaid, will kick off tomorrow with the participation of nearly 30 companies and 60 brands specialising in camping and outdoors, land and sea excursions, hunting and shooting equipment, and supplies, optics and photonics companies, camping safety requirements, and the sectors operating in outdoor-related transport, including motorcycles and four-wheel bikes.

The region’s first such event showcases the latest camping technology and hunting equipment, adding more fun and excitement for safari enthusiasts in all conditions and terrains. The exhibition is also a perfect opportunity for those who are interested in wildlife, hunting, and desert sports.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighted the importance of the event in revitalising the commercial traffic for camping and outdoor companies and in enhancing domestic tourism, especially that the exhibition reflects the outstanding qualities the Emirate of Sharjah provides to its visitors, such as the unique adventures and destinations.

Al-Midfa underlined that the organising committee has implemented the strictest precautionary measures for the health and safety of everyone.

The exhibition is supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and supervised by Expo Centre Sharjah.

