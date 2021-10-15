UrduPoint.com

2nd Ajman Duathlon Challenge Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) The Ajman Department of Tourism Development successfully concluded today the second edition of the "Ajman Duathlon" challenge, organised in collaboration with Endurance Sports Services.

The challenge is part of the emirate’s sports Calendar introduced to support and encourage sports and quality of life. Many male and female contestants participated in the challenge.

The "Ajman Duathlon" challenge included running and cycling. It presented great competition among participants from different genders, nationalities, ages, and abilities.

The race that took place in Al Zorah area included three main categories: long distance (10 km running - 40 km cycling - 5 km running), sprint (5 km running - 20 km cycling - 2.5 km running), and super sprint (2.5 km running – 10 km cycling - 2.5 km run). This provided an opportunity for both amateurs and professionals to participate.

The Ajman Duathlon challenge concluded by honouring the top three winners of each group: the age group, the local group, and the open nationalities group.

Saud Aljasmi, Director of Events at the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated that the department constantly seeks opportunities to enrich the destination events calendar aiming to harmonize the different sectors, achieve the UAE Sports Vision 2021 by maintaining a cohesive society that is proud of its belonging and identity, and highlight the importance of sports in social development.

Aljasmi added that the duathlon and other sports and public events contribute to promoting tourism across the emirate. He pointed out that the Emirate of Ajman has always demonstrated its capacity to organise various activities and events that positively impact tourism and the development of all its dynamic sectors.



