2nd Al Dhafra Book Fair features the latest publications from Emirati and regional authors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, today inaugurated the 2nd edition of the Al Dhafra Book Fair, featuring the latest publications from Emirati and regional authors across a range of genres.

The event, taking place from 25th to 29th November, 2019, at Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra, covers literature, poetry, history, children’s books and more, complemented by a rich programme of seminars, panel discussions, meet-the-author sessions, workshops and creative activities.

The opening ceremony of the Al Dhafra Book Fair was attended by Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Fouad Chehab Dandan, Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE, and Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, alongside a number of intellectuals, authors and cultural enthusiasts.

The fair’s cultural programme will feature key authors and thinkers discussing topics such as the environment, poetry and heritage, with visitors getting the opportunity to meet their favourite authors. Furthermore, interactive and educational activities and workshops for children will be offered at the Creativity Corner and the Illustrators and Art Corner.

Al Ali said, "In addition to a fantastic selection of titles, the second edition of the fair offers a packed agenda of panel discussions, interactive programmes and more. We hope our visitors will enjoy an enriching experience, not only browsing the latest books and publications but taking the opportunity to join a creative workshop or talk and learn something new."

DCT Abu Dhabi will showcase its latest Kalima translation project publications at a special pavilion at the Al Dhafra Book Fair, displaying more than 500 titles translated from 18 languages.

The first day of the fair kicked off with a panel discussion titled "Emirati Folklore and its Impact on Poems" delivered by Emirati poet, Suroor Al Kaabi.

Skill-building and artistic workshops for children took place throughout the day, including "LEGO Robotics", "Make Your Own Slime!", "Picasso Paintings", "Design Your Own Maze!", and "Cities of Paper", in addition to a Sesame Street show which taught its young audience the concept of tolerance.

Tomorrow, highlights of the fair’s programme include a lecture by Emirati writer, Mohammed Shoaib Al Hammadi, on "The Culture of Citizenship and Elevating Community Members".

The Al Dhafra Book Fair is open daily from 9:00 to 13:00 and 18:00 to 22:00, and from 17:00 to 22:00 on Friday.