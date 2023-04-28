UrduPoint.com

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference Discusses The Latest Global Advances In Child Health

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 09:15 PM

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest global advances in child health

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 28th April, 2023 (WAM) – The 2nd Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital International Pediatric Conference & 3rd International PICU Conference”, which is being held under the umbrella of Emirates Health Services (EHS), got underway in Dubai on 28th April 2023.

Organised in partnerships with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the event will focus on the theme "Innovation & Artiﬁcial Intelligence in Pediatric Medicine” and discuss the latest global advances in child health for the beneﬁt of patients.

Organisers said the three-day conference is an innovative, informative and unique international platform which reﬂects the direction of Pediatrics in the 21st century and offers a wide range of diversions to participants of all backgrounds.

It aims to discuss the latest clinical advances and developments in education, and research and to improve the well-being of child health, promote excellence in pediatric practice, and enhance a high standard international partnership of patient care.

Renowned national and international speakers and leading experts will share their unique insights on diverse disciplines of pediatric medicine, the future of pediatrics, child nutrition and growth, pediatric cardiology, telemedicine in pediatric service and exchange of innovation in pediatric medicine education, clinical practice and research.

Related Topics

Century Exchange Education Dubai Philadelphia April Women Event All Share

Recent Stories

Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Inte ..

Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Internal Affair of Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Journalists demand appointment of information cadr ..

Journalists demand appointment of information cadre officer

13 minutes ago
 Monkey pox isolation wards set up at CMC Hospital

Monkey pox isolation wards set up at CMC Hospital

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal to attend SCO meeting amid Pakistan's dema ..

Bilawal to attend SCO meeting amid Pakistan's demand for resolution of Kashmir d ..

8 minutes ago
 26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity ..

26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity concludes in Amman

26 minutes ago
 US Setting Up Sensors Across Ukraine to Detect Pot ..

US Setting Up Sensors Across Ukraine to Detect Potential Nuclear Explosions - Re ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.