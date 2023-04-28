2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest global advances in child health

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 28th April, 2023 (WAM) – The 2nd Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital International Pediatric Conference & 3rd International PICU Conference”, which is being held under the umbrella of Emirates Health Services (EHS), got underway in Dubai on 28th April 2023.

Organised in partnerships with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the event will focus on the theme "Innovation & Artiﬁcial Intelligence in Pediatric Medicine” and discuss the latest global advances in child health for the beneﬁt of patients.

Organisers said the three-day conference is an innovative, informative and unique international platform which reﬂects the direction of Pediatrics in the 21st century and offers a wide range of diversions to participants of all backgrounds.

It aims to discuss the latest clinical advances and developments in education, and research and to improve the well-being of child health, promote excellence in pediatric practice, and enhance a high standard international partnership of patient care.

Renowned national and international speakers and leading experts will share their unique insights on diverse disciplines of pediatric medicine, the future of pediatrics, child nutrition and growth, pediatric cardiology, telemedicine in pediatric service and exchange of innovation in pediatric medicine education, clinical practice and research.