UrduPoint.com

2nd Annual International Bookseller Conference To Offer Fresh Impetus To The Global Book Distribution Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

2nd annual International Bookseller Conference to offer fresh impetus to the global book distribution sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th April, 2023 (WAM) – The second annual edition of the International Bookseller Conference in Sharjah begins Monday in Expo Centre Sharjah, with participation of over 400 publishing professionals including book sellers and distributors, publishers and other industry experts from 69 countries. Together, the conference participants will share experiences and insights on ways to chart a future course of growth and development for the book distribution industry.

To be held on the sidelines of the 14th annual edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), the two-day event will deliberate and discuss opportunities to reach a wider audience through book distribution activities and creative content.

The event will also serve as a platform for expertise and knowledge exchange to encourage participants to diversify distribution mechanisms and learn from inspiring and innovative experiences that will benefit the sector.

The agenda of the highly anticipated event is more robust and holistic with new features, including workshops, keynote sessions and open dialogues that enable participants to network with their peers and discuss environmental, cultural, and technological elements that impact the distribution sector and its various initiatives.

It also provides a platform to forge partnerships and direct sales between publishers and distributors.


Furthermore, the platform will showcase 15 reputed Arab and international publishers and distributors, including Penguin Random House, Wonder House, Austin Macauley, Bonnier/Igloo, Kogan Page, Pan Macmillan, Difference Engine, MMS, Avicenna, Bookland Press, Lightning Source, Aseer Alkutoob, Estifan, Alshamel, and Dar Amnah, to draw inspiration from to advance the sector.

Through 18 curated workshops during the two-day event that brings together experts, distributors, and publishers, the Bookseller Conference will evaluate the realities of book and creative content distribution, explore new distribution and marketing mechanisms, and empower participants with the latest knowledge and industry practices.

Related Topics

Exchange Sharjah Reading Austin April Event From Industry Share Arab

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi makes history as the first Arab as ..

Sultan AlNeyadi makes history as the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewal ..

20 seconds ago
 India to join international climate action in civi ..

India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027

32 seconds ago
 China&#039;s culture sector logs steady rebound in ..

China&#039;s culture sector logs steady rebound in Q1 2023

40 seconds ago
 10th Annual Charity Marathon kicks off tomorrow in ..

10th Annual Charity Marathon kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

48 seconds ago
 UAE Pro League announces the best monthly awards n ..

UAE Pro League announces the best monthly awards nominees for April

57 seconds ago
 More than 8,000 people are expected to participate ..

More than 8,000 people are expected to participate in 10th Annual Charity Marath ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.