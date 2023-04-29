2nd annual International Bookseller Conference to offer fresh impetus to the global book distribution sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th April, 2023 (WAM) – The second annual edition of the International Bookseller Conference in Sharjah begins Monday in Expo Centre Sharjah, with participation of over 400 publishing professionals including book sellers and distributors, publishers and other industry experts from 69 countries. Together, the conference participants will share experiences and insights on ways to chart a future course of growth and development for the book distribution industry.

To be held on the sidelines of the 14th annual edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), the two-day event will deliberate and discuss opportunities to reach a wider audience through book distribution activities and creative content.

The event will also serve as a platform for expertise and knowledge exchange to encourage participants to diversify distribution mechanisms and learn from inspiring and innovative experiences that will benefit the sector.

The agenda of the highly anticipated event is more robust and holistic with new features, including workshops, keynote sessions and open dialogues that enable participants to network with their peers and discuss environmental, cultural, and technological elements that impact the distribution sector and its various initiatives.

It also provides a platform to forge partnerships and direct sales between publishers and distributors.



Furthermore, the platform will showcase 15 reputed Arab and international publishers and distributors, including Penguin Random House, Wonder House, Austin Macauley, Bonnier/Igloo, Kogan Page, Pan Macmillan, Difference Engine, MMS, Avicenna, Bookland Press, Lightning Source, Aseer Alkutoob, Estifan, Alshamel, and Dar Amnah, to draw inspiration from to advance the sector.

Through 18 curated workshops during the two-day event that brings together experts, distributors, and publishers, the Bookseller Conference will evaluate the realities of book and creative content distribution, explore new distribution and marketing mechanisms, and empower participants with the latest knowledge and industry practices.

