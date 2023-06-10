2nd Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo race to take place in November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi sports Council has announced that the second edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo will be held on 18th November, 2023.

The race will comprise a 154km route starting from Abu Dhabi and finishing in Al Ain for amateur cyclists to compete in, with AED 2 million in prize money being split equally between men and women. The race reflects the emirates’ efforts to promote cycling as a healthy and sustainable mode of transportation.

The international race will be broadcasted live on the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel to millions of its fans and audiences around the world. Over the years, Abu Dhabi has been steadily building a reputation as a leading destination for cyclists and cycling enthusiasts from around the world, thanks to its scenery and world-class infrastructure. Abu Dhabi’s cycling culture is supported by an extensive network of cycling paths and trails, which offers a safe and enjoyable experience for cyclists of all levels.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised the importance of hosting the second edition of the global community race, especially after the many successes achieved during the first edition held in 2022.

Al Awani said, “The UAE’s cycling enthusiasts, especially in Abu Dhabi, can look forward to participating in the second edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo race. The race covers a distance of 154km taking riders from Abu Dhabi, through some of the most stunning landscapes, before reaching Al Ain. The Bike Abu Dhabi platform offers many activities throughout the year with Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo being one of the most significant ones with the prize of AED 2 million.”

The first edition of the race, which was held on 12th November, 2022, witnessed the participation of more than 800 cyclists from 72 nationalities.