2nd Cycle Of DBWC Mentorship Programme 2019 Ends On High Note

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

2nd cycle of DBWC Mentorship Programme 2019 ends on high note

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The 2nd cycle of the Dubai Business Women Council, DBWC, Mentorship Programme 2019 came to a successful conclusion on Sunday at the council’s premises at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, seeing an 89 percent growth in the number of participants compared to 18 participants in the first cycle.

A panel discussion was held on the sidelines of the closing ceremony where mentors and participants highlighted the importance of developing and fostering the skills and expertise of female entrepreneurs.

The six-month programme paired 34 businesswomen with 34 mentors, who helped them foster their skills, develop their expertise, and assisted them in enhancing their competitiveness within the business community.

Representatives from prominent companies offered customised mentorship and training based on the needs and requirements of the participants.

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager of the DBWC, stressed that the mentorship programme has achieved its goals.

"Working in the business environment in Dubai requires exceptional skills due to the competitiveness that makes the business environment special. With that in mind, the training programme was developed in an exemplary manner that took into consideration all the requirements and the best internationally adopted practices in the field of training and mentorship," Halabi added.

"In line with the vision of the Council’s President, Dr. Raja Al Gurg, we are continuously committed to launching quality initiatives that will help women unleash their potential and improve their competitive edge in the business community," Halabi concluded.

Members of the steering committee of the DBWC Mentorship Programme 2019 included Halabi; Hanane Arif, Head of Communication and CSR and Business Development Officer at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking middle East; Salma Sakhnini, Founder and Managing Director, ICON Investment Consultants; and Nazha Osseiran, Managing Partner of Chipmunk General Trading.

