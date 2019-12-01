2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leaders, ambitions of Emirati people: Sharjah Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stated that 2nd December (UAE National Day) is an occasion to celebrate a monumental day in the UAE’s history, and to express the country’s pride in its comprehensive renaissance, which enabled it to enjoy a prominent position among the world’s countries.

Sheikh Sultan’s speech, published by 'Nation Shield' magazine to celebrate the UAE’s 48th National Day is as follows: "On 2nd December, we celebrate this great day in our country’s history and express our pride in the UAE’s achievements, which includes its comprehensive renaissance, that enabled it to attain a prominent position among the world’s countries. The world now respects our country due to its accomplishments.

"The day, 2nd December, is witness to a dream of leaders and the aspirations of a people. On this day, we remember the efforts of the Founding Leaders who worked hard to build this country and serve its people. They worked together to make this dream a reality, and believed that the Union is the path to greatness, the way to development, and the provider of decent lives to citizens.

"On the 48th anniversary of the Union of our country, I congratulate my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and my brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on this precious occasion for us all.

"I also congratulate the UAE’s citizens and wish our beloved country and people continued development and prosperity."