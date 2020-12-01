UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd December Instilled In Hearts Of Emirati Citizens: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:00 PM

2nd December instilled in hearts of Emirati citizens: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stressed that 2nd December is a memory instilled in the hearts of Emirati citizens and is precious to everyone.

In his statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE, since its establishment, has been a global beacon of tolerance, coexistence, moderation and openness, in light of the keenness of its leadership to make it a bright cultural model of development, decent living conditions and prosperity for citizens and residents.

"The forward-looking vision of the country’s leadership is not limited to adopting medium- and long-term strategies. That was surpassed when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced, in December 2019, that 2020 will be the year of preparations for the next 50 years," he stated.

"Today, we remember the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the other Founding Fathers, and their role in building and advancing the country, making it a global role model and beacon of hope towards shaping a better future for the entire world," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the glorious occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid December 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Messi rested for Barca trip to Hungary

1 minute ago

Ishaq, Nawaz left Pakistan with children after loo ..

1 minute ago

Iran parliament's bid to end nuclear inspections h ..

1 minute ago

France plans nationwide Covid vaccinations April-J ..

1 minute ago

Mutinous MPs to vote on new Covid curbs for Englan ..

4 minutes ago

Madrid inaugurates huge new 'pandemic' hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.