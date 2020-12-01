2nd December instilled in hearts of Emirati citizens: Hamdan bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stressed that 2nd December is a memory instilled in the hearts of Emirati citizens and is precious to everyone.

In his statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE, since its establishment, has been a global beacon of tolerance, coexistence, moderation and openness, in light of the keenness of its leadership to make it a bright cultural model of development, decent living conditions and prosperity for citizens and residents.

"The forward-looking vision of the country’s leadership is not limited to adopting medium- and long-term strategies. That was surpassed when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced, in December 2019, that 2020 will be the year of preparations for the next 50 years," he stated.

"Today, we remember the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the other Founding Fathers, and their role in building and advancing the country, making it a global role model and beacon of hope towards shaping a better future for the entire world," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the glorious occasion.