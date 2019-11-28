2nd December remains a national occasion for a nation that made history, Khalid bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, extended felicitations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highness Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the UAE, and the people of the UAE, on the occasion of the 48th National Day.

In a press statement, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors, ZHO, said, "The anniversary on the second of December, which is celebrated by the people of the UAE, is a national occasion for people who made history, with successes witnessed by the world, who stood by their leadership, who believed in the words of God Almighty: 'And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided', and worked to develop the country's position and give it a prestigious role and a strong capability of overcoming challenges."

Sheikh Khalid said, "The spirit of unity in the UAE fortifies under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will ensure that the UAE remains distinguished among the countries of the world. The belief of our wise rulers in the blessing of a homeland and a nation and their future vision for this union has pushed the UAE forward at the Arab and international levels.

He added, "National Day is a memorable day for the UAE, a milestone in the history of our beloved country, and a milestone in the renaissance of the UAE, which was launched by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE and the builder of its modern renaissance, when he astutely recognised the value of unity and its influential role in building the state on the foundations of true harmony, strength, cohesion and solidarity."

Sheikh Khalid pointed out that noble humanitarian work and the social welfare system, especially the care and rehabilitation services for people of determination in the UAE are witnessing remarkable achievements under the state of unity.

In conclusion, he said, "On this precious occasion, we sincerely pray to God Almighty that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan remains in good health and well-being, and may God keep our dear UAE strong, secure and stable, full of bright achievements and successes under his wise and astute leadership."

On the occasion of the 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalid attended a celebration at the headquarters of the Al Ain Centre for Care and Rehabilitation within the celebrations held by the organisation's care and rehabilitation centres in the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.