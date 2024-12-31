2nd Edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup kicks off January 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, the EAHS unveiled the details of the 2nd edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup, which comprises 10 championships held in different continents all over the world.

Following the outstanding success of the 1st edition, the programme of 2nd edition of the EAHGC shall include new countries to reach new Arabian horse breeders and owners everywhere. The EAHGC consists of a series of unique rounds which aim to encourage and motivate breeders and owners and highlight the UAE’s role in caring for Arabian horses and preserving and maintaining their distinguished position among organisations, breeders and owners around the world.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS, expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, for his ongoing support for the journey of Arabian horses and their activities all around the world, as well as his efforts in encouraging breeders and owners to acquire Arabian horses, and increasing the quality of services provided to them in all fields, to preserve their breeds and elevate their status, in line with the approach set previously by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan said, “The second edition of the EAHGC builds on the success of the first edition, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his great interest in developing Arabian horse activities and programmes and supporting breeders and owners in all continents of the world, due to the UAE’s keen interest in preserving Arabian horses as they are part of the national identity and heritage that must be preserved”.

The first round of the second edition is set to kick off in Australia from 31st to 2nd February 2025, with the second round taking place in China from 18th to 20th April 2025, before moving on to the middle East with the Kingdom of Bahrain hosting the third round from 1st to 3rd May, and the fourth round will be hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco from 9th to 11th May, followed by the Sultanate of Oman from 25th to 27th July, then Poland will be the first European nation to host the sixth round from 8th to 10th August, then the seventh round will be held in Belgium from 30th to 31st August, while the eight round will take place in the USA between 11th to 13th September, and the ninth round will be held in Argentina between 18th to 20th September, before the tenth and final round which will be held in Italy from 8th to 9th November.

It is worth noting that the first edition of the EAHGC toured various continents and achieved its goals of reaching owners and breeders of Arabian horses in their countries and achieved great results with the participation of 838 horses belonging to 480 owners during its ten rounds.

